LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) women league on Thursday threatened to go naked against the former First lady Callista Muthalika’s drumming up support for Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The DPP Women league led by party’s Deputy Publicity Secretary Zeliya Chakale observed that the former first lady has crossed the limits hence demand the apology.

The grouping added that Callista Mutharika must stay away from politics and let family issues not affect politics.

The DPP women league was addressing the new conference in the capital Lilongwe with the aim to respond the former first lady while drumming up for the incumbent President Peter Muthalika who is brother in-law.

Below is the full statement women DPP issued after the briefing;

We, the women in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would like to clear the image of our Sound, Healthy and beloved leader of the Republic of Malawi and the mighty DPP, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Our statement is against a background that some people are seemingly diving the party by suggesting that Professor Peter Mutharika is not fit to stand as a DPP torch bearer in 2019 based on his age.

In fact some have gone a mile by proposing that unless the ruling Democratic Progressive Party fields the current Vice President Dr. Saulosi Klaus Chilima, will not win the 2019 tripartite elections.

It should be understood that, we respect every Malawian and as women who are guided by a democrat, a lawyer, a wise and dynamic leader Professor Mutharika, we consider such sentiments as personal opinion, made on their capacity as a Malawians living in a democratic country, therefore such sentiments have no effect in our party.

As they say, one president at a time, we the women in the mighty DPP have been and we will always be behind, our leader, just as he has been with us since the founder of our party Professor BinguWa Mutharika died in 2012.

Being a constitutionally elected President, through a credible election, the country’s constitution grants him a five years term of office, which he is serving until 2019. The very same constitution grants him mandate to run for two terms of office and as long as we know, our beloved Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is serving his first five years term.

In fact he is delivering what he promised in 2014 together with his vice president Dr. Saulosi Klaus Chilima, despite the challenges they have been facing ranging from donor confidence and effects of climate change.

At party level, President Mutharika is again mandated to run for two terms and to choose a running mate of his choice. We as DPP women respect our leader, respect the constitution of the republic and the constitution of our mighty DPP.

Our President has never announced that he is not standing again in 2019 or that he is not delivering his manifesto promises because of his age, and in fact anyone suggesting the contrary is misplaced and ill-minded.

We are very proud of the president’s achievements in empowering us women in the DPP and at national level. Professor Mutharika has empowered a lot of women and continue to shine even at global level as he is heading the He for She campaign of the United Nations.

Therefore we are delighted that women in DPP and Malawi have retained their integrity and are able to participate freely in a democratic Malawi. We cherish this integrity and women will always respect Professor Mutharika as a leader but also as a man who champions women’s rights and empowerment.

In conclusion, we women in the mighty, ruling Democratic Progressive Party-DPP are democratically united under the dynamic leadership of Professor Peter Mutharika and will remain united as a party.

We, the women in DPP are behind our leader and his vice president as they take this nation to achieve meaningful developments despite various oppositions and challenges from various quarters.

At this juncture, we want to assure Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his vice Dr. Saulosi Klaus Chilima that women in DPP will not allow anyone to divide the party and we will always make sure that we work together towards the 2019 tripartite elections and win with landslide.

We are asking all women to support our President and his vice and desist from making statements that can be deemed as demeaning the country’s and party leadership.

In the same vein, we call all party members to treat every opinion as personal opinion that cannot destabilize the mighty DPP as some are suggesting.

Fellow women, let’s strive to sustain women dignity and protect our image in our various societies and in the party and avoid actions and behaviors that will provoke others and dent our own image.

We also appeal to our leaders to continue making sure that the mighty DPP is strong at all levels and remains united as we prepare for the tripartite elections.

Women in DPP are behind the party’s leadership and we will always respect our constitution and party hierarchies.

Together towards 2019, together towards operation landslide.

DPP WOYEEE!!!

Signed

ZeliaChakale

DPP Deputy Publicity