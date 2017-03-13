SALIMA-(MaraviPost) – About 21 leading women supporters in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), on Thursday, defected and joined the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Salima North-West Constituency. The women supporters citing poor leadership as the main reason for their defection..

The development comes amid social-economic challenges the DPP administration face which has negatively impacted on Malawians.

The DPP leading women members defected to MCP on Thursday when Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Jessie Kabwira made a whistle stop tour in the constituency, and aimed to assure constituents over her loyalty to the party that she remains the MCP’s Publicity Secretary.

Upon welcoming the DPP functionaries, Kabwira said the move demonstrated how the general public has trust in MCP.

The MP who was franked with some former district chairpersons Mwale, Nkhamalantha and constituency chairperson Makamu, said the MCP remains strong.

“Joining of these DPP women supporters into MCP, it just show how trustworthy is the general public have in the party. This is strong signal to DPP that MCP will come with full force to take power come 2019.

“Malawians have suffered a lot with a lot of challenges including shortages of drugs in public hospitals, skyrocketing of prices of goods and services coupled with corruption. It’s only the MCP that has the might hand to bring back the lost glory”, Kabwila said.

One of the DPP defectors disclosed that the decision was made based of poor leadership the party has demonstrated for the past three years it has been in power. She further said she believes, it is only the MCP that has the political muscle to turn things around for Malawi.

DPP Spokesperson Francis Kasayira however, told The Maravi Post that he needed much time to analyze the membership in the district if indeed the defectors are from his party before commenting on the development.