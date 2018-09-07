By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Friday cancelled the Blue Day march which was scheduled to start at 8am today in Blantyre.

DPP Southern Region governor, Charles Mchacha confirmed the cancellation of the blue night to the Nation Newspaper.

By 8:33am there was no DPP member at the Kamuzu Upper Stadium, the proposed starting point for the march, instead, there was a heavy presence of police officers.

According to Mchacha, the DPP cancelled the march because “they want to give a chance to CSOs to march and also to allow the voter registration exercise to go on uninterrupted.”

Mchacha feigned ignorance of the CSOs’ march being cancelled.

The police officers were however still being ferried in strategic points.

One officer told the paper that they have not been told that the march has been cancelled.