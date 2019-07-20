DPP’s feared Jomo falls in Blantyre’s Mayoral elections…As Wild Ndipo re-elected

Ndipo (L) re-elected

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Councillor Wild Ndipo of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been re-elected as Mayor of Blantyre.

Ndipo amassed 20 of the 29 votes to secure re-election in polls held today at the Blantyre City Council offices.

The DPP councillor saw off Councillor Gertrude Chirambo who got five votes and Councillor Eric Mofolo who scooped four votes.

During the elections, another DPP councillor Joseph Makwinja was elected Deputy Mayor of the city.

Makwinja got 12 votes to beat Jomo Osman who had 10 votes, Funny Kanojerera who got four votes and Thokozani Phekani who managed three votes.

Six Members of Parliament and 23 Councillors voted during the polls.