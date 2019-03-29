By: Enock Naphazi, MEC Stringer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha has asked Ant-Corruption Bureau to probe Mkaka construction company over shoddy work on Neno road.

Mchacha made the request on Thursday during DPP’s rally in Neno North following complaints from chiefs in the district that the first 10 km of the road construction which was finished last year has already developed potholes and drifts.

Mchacha said the money that government has already spent on Neno road is not equivalent to the substandard work that the contractor has done on the ground.

According to Mchacha the owner of the contracted company is an active member of a certain opposition party and government ordered the contractor not to proceed with the work after it was revealed that the substandard work on the road was a deliberate ploy by the opposition so that people should blame DPP led-government for the shoddy works.

He said government is facing a similar challenge in Thyolo where a member of UTM party was awarded a contract to construct the new district council offices at the district headquarters but up to now there is nothing tangible to appreciate.

“We have seen the work on the road and it is a big sabotage to the government because this is not type of the road professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised people of Neno hence I am asking ACB to investigate these irregularities,” Said Mchacha.

Speaking at the same rally to the thousands who gathered at Chikonde primary school ground DPP Vice President for the south who is also minister of Local government Kondwani Nankhumwa urged the people in the district to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the May 21 Presidential elections and also vote for Thoko Tembo of DPP in Neno North and Mary Maulidi Khembo in Neno South in parliamentary elections.

Before conducting the main rally at Chikonde Primary, Nankhumwa made a stop at Ligowe trading center in Neno South where 107 members from PP, UTM and MCP announced their defection to the ruling DPP and in Neno North 176 new members from PP joined DPP including Leonard Mphidza who was PP deputy regional secretary for the south.