LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate for Lilongwe City South- East constituency’s October 17 by-elections, Dr. Reuben Ngwenya, this week donated food items including bags of maize, and children’s breakfast cereal to a disability group, Malawi Fellowship for Disability (MFD) in Area 23.

The donation, which is worth MK300,000.00, comes barely a few days after the shadow lawyer launched the MK2.5 million football and netball bonanza in the area.

The football and netball bonanza aims to unearth talents among young people, particularly at Area 21.

Dr Ngwenya also handed over maize mills to Area 23 residents which will be used for free to all.

In an interview with The Maravi Post after the donation, Dr. Ngwenya observed that it was disheartening to learn that the margenalised group was unable to meet their daily needs.

Ngwenya said it was his desire to see the vulnerable groups in the area get the support for their upkeep.

The shadow legislator disclosed that he will provide soft loans to the group members for their economic empowerment.

“All these development agendas are not necessarily for these by-elections but the zeal to transform people’s lives for the better. However, I need their votes in the forthcoming elections. I need to represent them well in Parliament,” urgues Dr. Ngwenya.

After receiving the food items, MFD Executive Director, Pastor Shadreck Chinyama lauded the shadow MP for the timely donation.

Pastor Chinyama said the food items will go along way to change the lives of the members, who are facing numerous challenges including hunger in their families

Dr, Ngwenya is expected to have a stiff competion in the by-election against the main opposition Malawi Congress Party’ (MCP) Ulemu Msungama, and two other candidates.

The Malawi Electoral Commission will hold by-elections in Lilongwe Msozi North, Lilongwe South East and NsanjeLalanje constituencies and in three local government wards of Mayani North in Dedza North Constituency, Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency and NdirandeMakata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency.