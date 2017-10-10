LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate for Lilongwe City South-East constituency’s October 17 by-elections, Dr. Reuben Ngwenya. on Sunday launched MK2.5 million sporting bonanza .

The football and netball bonanza aims to unearth talented young people, particularly from Area 21.

The development comes barely a few days after the candidate handover of a maize mill to Area 23 residents, which will be used for free to the residents.

After the official launch of the bonanza, Dr. Ngwenya along side Gender Minister Dr. Jean Kalirani, DPP central region governor Dean Josaya, held a mammoth political rally at Msambeta Primary School ground.

The political rally was held to drum up support for the DPP candidate ahead of the October 17 by-elections.

Dr. Kalirani, who was the guest speaker, told the gathering that the launched bonanza was a testimony that the DPP candidate has a heart for the youth.

The Gender Minister who is also Member of Parliament for Dowa central constituency, said Ngwenya’s development agenda deserve a better vote for continuation.

In an interview told The Maravi Post, Dr. Ngwenya said that his zeal for various initiatives in the constituency was sustainable as they are meant to transform people’s livelihoods.

Malawi’s former envoy to Japan, disclosed that he will empower youth in the constituency economically by

providubg soft loans to young people in the area.

“Unemployment levels among the youth is so huge. So, the bonanza will help them to keep busy. Shortly we will provide them with soft loans to run various small businesses for their survival.

“All these development agendas are not necessarily for these by-elections, but the zeal to transform people’s lives for the better. However, I need their votes in the forthcoming elections. I need to represent them well in Parliament,” urgues Dr. Ngwenya.

Dr. Ngwenya is expected to have a stiff competion in the by-election against the main opposition Malawi Congress Party’ (MCP) Ulemu Msungama, and other two candidates.

Malawi Electoral Commission will hold by-elections in Lilongwe Msozi North, Lilongwe South East and NsanjeLalanje constituencies and in three local government wards of Mayani North in Dedza North Constituency, Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency and NdirandeMakata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency.