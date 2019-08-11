By John Saukira

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Nkhatabay Central Constituency presiding officer Atkins Nyirongo has submitted the original tally sheet to High Court as one way of complying with court order.

In the ongoing elections case between Raphael Joseph Mhone of People’s Party and Symon Vuwa Kaunda of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, the high court invited the presiding officer for the Chisu Polling Centre to testify in court in order to settle the dispute.

The presiding officer Mr Nyirongo fished out the tally sheet which indicated that at Chisu polling centre Vuwa Kaunda scored 393 votes against 138 for Raphael Mhone.

Mhone applied to the court that Vuwa Kaunda votes should read 303 and not 393 there by depriving Vuwa Kaunda of ninety (90) votes.

But in his sworn statement in court on Wednesday the presiding officer Nyirongo told the court that Vuwa Kaunda scored 393 and he went ahead to tender the original tally sheet as his evidence as well as the log books.

The tally sheet monitor for Raphael Mhone Stanley Bauki signed appended his signature on the result sheet.

At this centre 554 casted their votes and the number of valid votes were 541 while null and void votes were 13.

Kaunda scored 393.

MEC was the first respondent in the case and is represented by William Chibwe, while Kaunda (second respondent), was represented by Leonard Mbulo and the complainant was represented by Wesly Mwafulirwa.

The witness agreed that it was true that on the affidavit presented to court marked RJM 2, the total number of valid votes cast at Chisu Centre was 541, where Prince Banda got 4, Gabriel Chirwa 2, Vuwa Kaunda 393, Ralph Mhone 138, Gertrude Mkandawire 1 and Dilla Nyimba got 3 and it was disturbing to note that this same witness was saying Kaunda got 303, which when you add up will not give you the total number of valid votes cast.