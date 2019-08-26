The Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday announced a new coalition government. It is being announced seven months after the inauguration of the new president Felix Tshisekedi.

Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga told reporters that “The government is finally here. The president has signed the decree and we will begin work soon.”

Felix Tshisekedi in January this year was sworn in as the new President of Congo. He succeeded Joseph Kabila in Congo’s first democratic and peaceful transfer of power.

Felix Tshisekedi is the son of a late veteran opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi. Until his death, he was the face of the DRC’s opposition for decades.

He replaced President Joseph Kabila who had been in power for 18 years. President Joseph Kabila did not take part in the December 30, 2018 election.

Kabila took over as president from his father Laurent who was assassinated in 2001. He frustrated the holding of the election which had to be delayed for several years.

