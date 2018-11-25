By Grace Dzuwa

Vital Kamerhe had decided to support Felix Tshisekedi in his bid to become president.

Two prominent opposition politicians from the Democratic Republic of Congo have said they are teaming up to challenge for the presidency in next month’s elections.

Felix TShisekedi the son of Etienne Tshisekedi, who died last year after spending decades in position will be a presidential candidate with Kamerhe as his running mate.

According to BBC, the two men who made the announcement in Kenya, had previously agreed to back a unity candidate, Martin Fayulu in an effect to defeat the man chosen by the governing party, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadari.

Therefore the analysts say the opposition’s failure to stick with are candidate is likely to play into the hands of the governing party.

When the president Joseph Manila who have been in power for 18 years will step down, the long delayed elections are scheduled to take place in DR Congo on 23 December