The Southern African Development Community – SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials meeting is currently underway in Dar es Salaam, the United Republic of Tanzania. During the opening Ceremony of the meeting Amb. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia handed over the SADC Senior Officials Chair to Dr Faraji Kasidi Mnyepe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials will run from 9th -10th August to review and prepare documents for the SADC Council of Ministers Meeting. The Council of Ministers will make recommendations to the SADC Heads of State and Government for their consideration and subsequent endorsement.

The SADC Council of Ministers meeting will be held on 13-14 August 2019. This will be followed by the 39th session of the Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government on 17th August 2019. The theme for the Summit is “a conducive environment for inclusive and sustainable industrial development, increased intra- regional trade, and job creation”.

The Malawi delegation to the SADC Standing Committee of Senior officials is led by Mr. Ben Botolo, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The Malawi. delegation is comprised of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Ministry of Transport and Public Works and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism.