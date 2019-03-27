Chilima on academic excellence

Widely considered to be a results-oriented and people-centred leader, Dr. Chilima thrives on honesty and integrity and is an effective communicator with a creative and innovative approach to solutions.

Early Life

Born on 12th February 1973 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, in Blantyre, Malawi, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima is the the first child of Henderson Brown Chilima of Ching’anga Village, T/A Njewa, Lilongwe and Elizabeth Frances Chilima of Mbilintengerenji Village, T/A Champiti, Ntcheu.

Dr. Chilima spent most of his early life in Blantyre where his parents were working and, like most children during his time, he was spending his long school (summer) holidays with his paternal and maternal grand parents in the villages of Lilongwe and Ntcheu respectively.

Chilima in traditional regalia

He did his primary school at HHI and Dharap primary schools and his secondary education at Mtendere Secondary School before proceeding to University of Malawi, Chancellor College, where he graduated with a degree in social sciences in 1994. After working for a few years, he returned to his alma mater to pursue a Masters Degree in Economics, graduating in 2006 .

The UTM Party leader is a PhD holder in Knowledge Management obtained from the University of Bolton in 2015.

Professional Career

A marketer by profession, Dr. Chilima started his work career at Lever Brothers (Mw) Limited (now Unilever) before moving on to Leasing and Finance Company of Malawi and, later Southern Bottlers Limited (Now Castel Malawi). His last professional assignment was at Airtel Malawi where he was hired to lead it’s sales team before being named the first ever local Managing Director for the company in 2010.

His most notable professional career successes include spearheading the strategic and breakthrough projects at Airtel, namely Project Precision, Yabooka, Airtel Money, 3G network upgrade, which resulted in significant impact on the business revenue and employee engagement; growing Airtel Malawi’s annual revenue by 75% over a period of three years, from USD54m in 2010 to USD95m in 2013.

Chilima as a basket ball player

Political Career

On the political front, Dr. Chilima’s career dates back to 1992 where, as a student at Chancellor, he was actively involved in resistance politics against the one-party rule. He later became the head of Chancellor College Wing of the pressure group and later opposing party, the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

In February of 2014, he joined the then opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as Running Mate of the party’s Presidential Candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in February, where he ran a successful campaign to become Vice President of the Republic of Malawi during the May 2014 Tripartite Elections.

In June 2018 he resigned from the DPP and accepted to lead the UTM Party, which has since endorsed him as its President and Presidential candidate in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections at its National Delegates Conference in December, 2018.

A devout Christian, particularly Roman Catholic (RC) , Dr. Chilima is a gymn enthusiasts who loves to play basketball and golf.

He is married to Mary (nee Chibambo) and they have two children, Sean and Elizabeth.