By Tione Andsen

Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development has said it is in the process of drafting Sports Welfare Fund policy for the country.

Director of Sports in the Ministry, Jameson Ndalama revealed this during an interview in Lilongwe on the sideline of media briefing on Youth Football and Netball Talent selection programme.

He said Players and Officials Welfare has not be address adequately hence the need to come up with the policy in order to address the challenges being faced.

“We are preparing the draft policy to be circulated among various stakeholders before being presented to cabinet for further scrutiny and input. We are hoping that the policy will be approved very soon,” Ndalama added.

He said the welfare of retired sportsmen and women of the country has not being encouraging taking into account what has happened to them in the past.

Ndalama pointed out various stakeholders need to join hands to ensure that the draft policy should encompass a lot of issues which should promote courage and hoped.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) initiated the formation of Football player’s Welfare Committee to address the problem of our football players.

Strangely, the Committee has been struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The country has a lot of former players who are struggling financially and their need support.

The Welfare Committee was formed to cater for current and former player’s welfare but it seems there disagreements amongst the players themselves and FAM appears to be playing a back sit role in the initiative.

Mana/tha