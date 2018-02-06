LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There was drama coupled with emotions in Parliament on Monday when Chitipa South Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Welani Chilenga following his sentiments that Speaker Richard Msowoya was in the verge of being impeached.

Standing on the contribution to the Minister of Agriculture Joseph Mwanamveka’s dry spell and army worms status report, Chilenga stormed the house with allegations that the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was planning to impeach the Speaker.

The Chitipa South lawmaker went further accusing his Peoples Party (PP) leadership of also plotting to remove some of its MPs using the infamous Section 65 of crossing the floor.

Chilenga with other PP legislators are reportedly working with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which according to PP leadership is against its mandate.

“Honourable Speaker Sir, before I contribute to this Minister of Agriculture report, let me put other matters across. There is a certain party planning to impeach, you Sir. But this wont happen.

“And even my own party plans also to use Section 65 aimed at declaring our seats vacant. This undemocratic tendencies must not be allowed in this country,” fumed Chilenga.

Standing on the point of order, Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda demanded a proof of the Speaker impeachment allegations by invoking standing orders.

But Speaker Msowoya allowed Chilenga to continue with contribution on the statement arguing that had no power to control any member’s contribution content.

Msowaya therefore told the house that he remains MCP first Vice President that nothing will happen to me.

This comes as the oldest party is being served with an injunction stopping it from suspending its National Executive Committee (NEC) Members from their positions.

According to the civil case number 34 of 2018 is between claimants; Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda, treasurer general Tony Kandiero and Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, and defendants; MCP President Lazarus Chakwera, Ezekiel Ching’oma and NEC members.

The court has ordered the MCP NEC not to summon any claimants to the disciplinary inquires and from suspending them until trial of action or until further order of the court.

“Until the hearing of the inter-parte application for an injunction or until a further order, the defendant by either themselves, their agents, servants or otherwise however be and are hereby restrained from inviting the claimant to a disciplinary or suspending them from their member of Malawi Congress Party or from perform their duties of the position that they hold in the party.

“If you disobey this order, you may be found guilty of contempt of court and may be sent to prison or fined of your assets may be seized. Within the next 14 days an inter-parte summons must be issued,” reads the stay order.

The claimants are represented by lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale and the stay order has been served already to MCP leadership and NEC.

MCP deputy Publicity Secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma over the weekend indicated that the party will vacate the injunction arguing that the party’s side was not heard before granting the stay order.