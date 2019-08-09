NAIROBI-(MaraviPost) -Morning proceedings of the Kenya’s parliament on Wednesday were temporarily brought to a standstill after a legislator entered the chambers with her five-month-old baby.

Christopher Omulele, who was serving as the speaker, ordered Kwale Woman Representative Zuleika Hassan to withdraw from the chamber saying it is not the right place to take care of her child.

A section of male MPs and the women lawmakers, however, supported Ms Hassan urging her to stay put causing a standstill within the chambers.

The speaker called the sergeant-at-arms to evict Ms Hassan who by then was being shielded by her female counterparts.

“As much as she has a right to take care of her child, this not the right place, I therefore direct that you immediately withdraw from the chambers,” ordered Mr Omulele.

Addressing the press after leaving the chambers, Ms Hassan in the company of other women MPs said she got an emergency this morning and had to come with the baby to Parliament.

I had an emergency and decided not to miss work but come with the baby. She is not an atomic bomb and can’t explode,” Ms Hassan said.

Kenyan MPs in 2013 passed a motion directing the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) to set aside a room within Parliament buildings for breastfeeding mothers. This is yet to be done six years later.

Ijara MP Sophia Abdi Noor said it is unfortunate that such an incident could happen in Parliament where laws are made and wondered of the fate of working mothers in the country.