Fire has burn down all the materials at Democratic Republic of Congo( DRC) Electoral Commission ‘s

Fire has burn down all the materials at Democratic Republic of Congo( DRC) Electoral Commission ‘s

office making it all most impossible for the country to hold its Presidential Elections scheduled next

week.

According to report 83 cars of DRC Electoral Commission’ s vehicles has also been burnt down.

The development is reported to have happened today.

Opposition parties in the country suspect that the incumbent President Joseph Kabila is behind the move.