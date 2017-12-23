BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A 16 year old Ibra Umali was on Thursday killed on a road accident after being hit by a truck along Misesa Manje road in Blantyre.

It is alleged that a Freight liner truck registration numbers ZA 3925/ZA 2714 that was coming from the direction of Manje heading Blantyre Teachers College hit the deceased who was walking along the road.

The decease sustained severe head injury and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver abandoned the said vehicle and he is still at large. Meanwhile investigations are underway to apprehend the driver.

The deceased hailed from Ligwang’wa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kalembo in Balaka district.