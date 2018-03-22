Drop of Poetry International (DPI) on Wednesday bemoaned lack of support to its members, a development dwindling the growth of the sector.

The grouping has therefore called for inclusion in various engagement the public host for the promotion of the sector.

DIP President told The Maravi Post that poetry is a powerful tool that can change people’s choices and guide well being.

Di Phiri was speaking in the sidelines commemoration of World Poetry Day which falls on March 21 yearly.

This is the day Malawi joins the rest of the world to celebrate poetry sector, a day set by UNESCO to recognizes the unique ability of poetry to capture the creative spirit of the human mind.

“We have seen success in this industry. people recognizing poetry and it is still growing, as drops of poetry we continue to contribute to this art with school engagements and we have outlined a number of activities to promote the art.

“What we have observed so far is that some stakeholders looks down on the industry whenever we try to engage them, which is unfortunate. However, things are improving.

Drops of poetry is a poetry society which operates in some parts of Africa such as Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Malawi.

The observance of World Poetry Day is meant to encourage a return to the oral tradition of poetry recitals, to promote the teaching of poetry, to restore a dialogue between poetry and the other arts such as theatre, dance, music and painting.

This entails to support small publishers and create an attractive image of poetry in the media, so that the art of poetry will no longer be considered an outdated form of art, but one which enables society as a whole to regain and assert its identity.