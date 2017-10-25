BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Chileka International Airport (CIA) in Blantyre arrested a South African drug dealer for illegal importation of the illicit drug (Cocaine).

The International Police Airport spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde identified the suspect as Dennis Sandile Payi.

The suspect posses a South African passport number A02712219, arrived at the airport at around 14:40 hrs from Brazil via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines .

Upon arrival ,Dennis Sandile went through all normal Aviation Security checks and nothing was found in his possession. However due to the information Police had from well wishers, his travelling bag was taken to the X-Ray machine where the drug was finally discovered concealed in the linings of the bag.

The airport police publicist further explained that the bag was partially torn apart and the suspected substance (Cocaine) was physically found.

“The suspect is in Custody at ChilekaPolice Station.Airport Police are therefore warning the general public to refain from this illegal business.This arrest must serve as a warning to others” urges Chitonde.