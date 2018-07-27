A man who infected two women with HIV has been sentenced to ten years in prison by Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The women had told the court he had destroyed their lives and affected the health of their families.

The man who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the women, was found guilty earlier this month of causing them serious harm by infecting them with HIV.

He had denied the charges but a jury gave a unanimous guilty verdict.

Garda Colm Kelly outlined the facts of the case to Judge Martin Nolan at a sentencing hearing at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this.

He said the women both started relationships with the man during 2009 and he had unprotected sex with them.

They were both tested and found to be HIV positive in 2010.

They both said he was their partner and it was later established he had been diagnosed as HIV positive in 2008.

At that time he had been advised not to engage in unprotected sex and had been given anti-retro viral drugs. If taken these drugs would have meant he was unlikely to have passed on the infection.

When tested in 2010 he was found to have a high viral load which suggested he had not taken his medication.

The two women when tested were found to be carrying the same sub-type of HIV with the same mutation as the man.

The man’s ex-wife told the court she married him only because he told her no one else would want her now she has HIV and that he would not be there for their daughter if she did not marry him.

She had discovered she was HIV positive when she became pregnant.

She said she repeatedly tried to get away from him but he pestered her so much she had to leave her apartment and move back in with her mother.

She said he had destroyed her soul and while he had not beaten her physically he had done everything else possible to destroy her.

She said she tried to end her life several times by different methods. She said whenever she went out he would turn up and tell people she had HIV and not to go near her and so she stopped going out.

She said she had lost her car and her job and now relies on disability payments. She said her ex-husband has taken everything she used to be.

She said she used to be full of energy always out running and always there for her daughter but most days now she cannot even get out of bed.

The second woman gave her victim impact statement through a letter read out to the court.

She said physically she has been left infected with AIDS.

She said there were also mental effects on her. She said she was very depressed when first diagnosed.

She also said that she repeatedly tried to get away from the man but he pestered her. He would turn up when she was on a night out and tell people she had HIV and she had given it to him.

She said he had told her she gave it to him but she since found out it was the other way around.

She said he isolated her. She has had to repeat college courses and her ability to look after her daughter has been affected. She said feels cannot have a healthy relationship

Both women said their mothers had become ill through the stress of everything he had put them through.