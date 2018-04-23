By Matthew Weaver, Martin Belam and Press Association

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child, is in the “early stages of labour” setting up the prospect of a royal birth on St George’s day.

She was admitted to St Mary’s hospital, Paddington, early on Monday morning, Kensington Palace said in a brief statement issued on Twitter.

The duchess is currently eight months pregnant. Her precise due date is unknown.

The new prince or princess will be fifth in line to the throne, and be the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild.

Under previous rules of succession, a prince would have leapfrogged over his elder sister Princess Charlotte in the line of succession. However, the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 removed the automatic bias towards male offspring, meaning royal children now inherit the throne in strict order of birth.

With her first child, George, the duchess gave birth 10 and a half hours after being admitted to hospital, but Charlotte was born just two hours and 34 minutes after the duchess arrived at the Lindo wing.

Although it varies from woman to woman, many mothers report a speedier delivery third time around. Clare Livingstone, professional policy adviser at the Royal College of Midwives, said: “It will vary from one woman to another. Some women report a quicker labour with their third baby but not everyone.

“It seems to be though that they do go more quickly. It’s a very individual thing.”

The duchess went on maternity leave on 22 March, but was seen at church with the other royals on Easter Sunday in Windsor on 1 April.

The Cambridges chose not to find out whether they were having a girl or a boy at their scan.

The duchess is being cared for by the consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who is the surgeon-gynaecologist to the royal household, and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, the Queen’s surgeon-gynaecologist – part of the trusted team who delivered George and Charlotte.

For her previous births, the duchess had a 23-strong team of top medics working or on standby from Imperial College Healthcare NHS trust – which runs St Mary’s hospital.

Press pens have begun filling up in front of the hospital to allow media to get in place ready for the birth announcement.

An announcement about the birth will be emailed to the press and a celebratory tweet posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter feed, KensingtonRoyal.

As with her older children, the duchess is hoping for a natural birth.