The Duke of Edinburgh was not present at this year’s Easter Service at Windsor, which was attended by the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other Royal family members.

According to The Telegraph on YouTube, the church service is one of the events that the 96-year old has failed to attend due to problems with his hip.

Duke of Edinburgh stepped down from public duties last summer but on occasions does attend events with the Queen.