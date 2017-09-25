So, Allan Phiri wakes up very itchy and ready to see his dreams come true, so he searches online for Satan’s messenger – bad idea.

One cannot make up these things. According to a Satanist based in RSA,Iblis Ndou, A Malawian wannabe Satanist paid money to fake Satanists in his unrelenting quest to join Satanism and get rich. He was sadly, conned and blocked and left with his Satanic wishes unmet.

The man, identified as Allan Phiri was eager to pay even more and ‘make sacrifices’ to get closer to Diaobolos, who he believes would make all his wishes come true.

Here is a Facebook post from Iblis Ndou:

“There is nothing Dumb like these Kids….If The @#@@# wasn’t paying me well for my Loyalty l would have made money out of these Idiots..

How are you? I’m a guy aged 29 and I have been trying to join Satanic for two years now but still not working so please if possible help me

THU 5:41AM

Allan Phiri

Are you going to help me to join your church?

FRI 1:30PM

Iblis

what do you mean by saying:you have been trying to join for two years?

Allan Phiri

I mean I have been trying to join satanic but people that I have been communicating with were just cheating me that’s why I need your help

FRI 4:43PM

Iblis

cheating you how?

Allan Phiri

They told me to send them money as a registration fee so the moment I send them the money is the moment they stop picking up ma calls they also block me on facebook

Iblis

why did you have to send money 1st?

SAT 3:04PM

Allan Phiri

Because they were cheating me that I cannot join without sending the money first just to prove that I’m serious

SUN 2:44PM

Iblis

what were your expectations after paying the money and joining?

Allan Phiri

I was expecting to be a member forever and all my dreams to become true

SUN 8:27PM

Iblis

and what are those dreams?

6:57AM

Allan Phiri

To have whatever I want because I believe that in Satan everything is possible

12:13PM

Iblis

what about you? what do you believe you can do for yourself

Allan Phiri

To change my life to another level

Iblis

what stops you from doing that?

Allan Phiri

I don’t know that’s why I need your help

Iblis

Satan helps those who 1st help themselves….if you dont know how to help yourself in life stay away from Satan

Allan Phiri

Then tell me what to do

Iblis

use your brain,use your brain,use your brain AND use your F***** BRAIN!

Allan Phiri

Please help me I don’t know what to do that’s why I need you I’m ready to do anything even to sacrifies

Iblis

Sacrifice your ability of being lazy to use your brain 1st then l will take it from there

Seen by Allan Phiri at 12:40pm

Iblis, who is passionate about what he terms true Satanism, bemoaned the lack of brains in Allan and his click.

We have reached out to Ndou to get a formal comment.