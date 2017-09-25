So, Allan Phiri wakes up very itchy and ready to see his dreams come true, so he searches online for Satan’s messenger – bad idea.
One cannot make up these things. According to a Satanist based in RSA,Iblis Ndou, A Malawian wannabe Satanist paid money to fake Satanists in his unrelenting quest to join Satanism and get rich. He was sadly, conned and blocked and left with his Satanic wishes unmet.
The man, identified as Allan Phiri was eager to pay even more and ‘make sacrifices’ to get closer to Diaobolos, who he believes would make all his wishes come true.
Here is a Facebook post from Iblis Ndou:
“There is nothing Dumb like these Kids….If The @#@@# wasn’t paying me well for my Loyalty l would have made money out of these Idiots..
How are you? I’m a guy aged 29 and I have been trying to join Satanic for two years now but still not working so please if possible help me
THU 5:41AM
Allan Phiri
Are you going to help me to join your church?
FRI 1:30PM
Iblis
what do you mean by saying:you have been trying to join for two years?
Allan Phiri
I mean I have been trying to join satanic but people that I have been communicating with were just cheating me that’s why I need your help
FRI 4:43PM
Iblis
cheating you how?
Allan Phiri
They told me to send them money as a registration fee so the moment I send them the money is the moment they stop picking up ma calls they also block me on facebook
Iblis
why did you have to send money 1st?
SAT 3:04PM
Allan Phiri
Because they were cheating me that I cannot join without sending the money first just to prove that I’m serious
SUN 2:44PM
Iblis
what were your expectations after paying the money and joining?
Allan Phiri
I was expecting to be a member forever and all my dreams to become true
SUN 8:27PM
Iblis
and what are those dreams?
6:57AM
Allan Phiri
To have whatever I want because I believe that in Satan everything is possible
12:13PM
Iblis
what about you? what do you believe you can do for yourself
Allan Phiri
To change my life to another level
Iblis
what stops you from doing that?
Allan Phiri
I don’t know that’s why I need your help
Iblis
Satan helps those who 1st help themselves….if you dont know how to help yourself in life stay away from Satan
Allan Phiri
Then tell me what to do
Iblis
use your brain,use your brain,use your brain AND use your F***** BRAIN!
Allan Phiri
Please help me I don’t know what to do that’s why I need you I’m ready to do anything even to sacrifies
Iblis
Sacrifice your ability of being lazy to use your brain 1st then l will take it from there
Seen by Allan Phiri at 12:40pm
Iblis, who is passionate about what he terms true Satanism, bemoaned the lack of brains in Allan and his click.
We have reached out to Ndou to get a formal comment.