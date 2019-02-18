Bright Msaka who was also considered for the Vice Presidency said the rally was meant to endorse Chimulirenji’s as the party’s running mate and drum up their support towards him.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji started off by brushing of all negative comments on his selection as President Mutharika running mate.

The appointment of was widely seen as Mutharika’s counter to State Vice-President and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima’ s momentum as the latter guns for the presidency in the election. Ironically, both candidates come from Ntcheu, and coincidentally, from the same constituency.

DPP Secretary General Gridezer Jeffrey WA Jeffrey was present at the rally where she also disputed rumors that the executive are against the selection of Minister Chimulirenji.

“Those are social media politics. Look at the ground now. We are all here assisting our future vice president of Malawi, this should be a clear indication that the executive supports his selection as running mate of our father his excellency President Peter Mutharika,” said Jeffrey .