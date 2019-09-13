DVV International Director Christopher Jost

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– DVV International, the country’s key education sector stakeholder has emphasized the need for Malawi to embrace inclusive adult education.

This includes adult literacy and learning for youth to achieve the lifelong element in SDG 4

DVV International Director Christopher Jost told the Round table meeting on a multi-sectoral to Adult Education and learning on Wednesday in the capital Lilongwe that adult education ought to go beyond literacy.

Jost observed that adult literacy does not equal to adult education.

He added that adult literacy is only a small component of adult education.

Jost however expressed worrisome over low turn out of men in adult literacy across the country hence the need for all stakeholder to employ different strategies for mindset change.

“We need to put our hands together to change the scope of only focusing adult literacy incorporates youths for development.

“Youths needs to part of the process of Adult Education and learning for development of vocational skills for self-reliance hence the meeting”, urges Jost.

Mac Knight Kalanda Chief Director in the Ministry of Gender acknowledged the gap on inclusive adult education which he assured the gathering that government was on its stance to change the scope.

Kalanda hinted that adult education is vital in various spheres of life hence needs for promotion.

He therefore lauded DVV International and other stakeholders for championing adult education in the country saying the level of illiteracy is being reduced.

Under the theme; “A Multisectoral Approach to Adult Education”, the meeting attracted participants from government departments on gender, education including the media and some civil society organisations.

The meeting dwells much on adult education includes education for youths and adults in several areas with the call therefore for a multisectoral approach getting on board players from all sectors of development.

Malawi’s Adult literacy rate is at 73% according to 2017 Integrated Household Survey

However, illiteracy is at 19% for men and 34% for women