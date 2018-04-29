LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Deutschen Volkshochschul-Verbandes (DVV) International, this week emphasised the need for Malawi’s Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) on education to seriously coordinate towards achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

The call comes in the sideline of the commemoration of this year’s Global Action Week for Education (GAWE) with a number of activities under the theme ‘Accountability for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 and active citizen participation’ from April 22 to 28, 2018.

This is an annual event; every year a theme is ignited based on the issue within institution sector. The key activities are youth adult education workshop, solidarity march and high level lobby meeting with stakeholders in education.

DVV Regional Director for Southern Africa, David Harrington told The Maravi Post in the capital Lilongwe during stakeholder conference on SDGs that tactical approaches need to be used to meet target 4.

Harrington observed that early childhood development is the foundational stage for any child for effective citizen.

“The country’s education sector needs holistic approach on SDG 4 with the emphasis on coordinated effort in all levels of the society for a productive nation future,” says Harrington.

GAWE is an international annual campaign which is commemorated worldwide under the hospices of global campaign for education with support from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to raise awareness of the importance of education for achieving sustainability to reach the global educational goal by 2030.

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), DVV International, Action Aid, Save the Children, NORAD are working together to fulfill the Global Campaign for education (GCE).

Executive Director for Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), Benedict Kondowe said this year’s theme is important to consider due to investment challenges of education that Malawi government is passing through.

“Malawi is committed to SDG 4 which is important to making strategic investment in order to achieve the campaign of the goal in education,” said Kondowe.

Malawi is registering nose itching education statistics with 14000 caregivers trained out of 35000 providing ECD education in their centres across the country and a permanent classroom learner ratio of 1:121.