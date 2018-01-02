By Lusekero Mhango

KARANGA-(MaraviPost)-The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has donated wheel chairs to 17 physical challenged children in Karonga valued at over MK 1.5 million.

According to EAM Deputy General Secretary Grey Mwalubo, the wheel chairs will improve the children’s mobility and quality of life and allow them to be independent especially in moving.

“As EAM we thought of donating these wheel chairs as one way of reducing adolescent pregnancies which is contributing to school dropouts which is one of our two main components of our Community Action for Transformation of Children Health (Catch) a project that we are implementing in the district,” he said.

Adding, “apart from that component we are also looking at the element of inclusive early childhood development and in which case we are looking at children with disabilities as EAM we want to ensure that physically challenged kids are able to socially interact with friends and become more independent in a school setting or at home hence the donation.”

However the deputy GS has bemoaned tendency of some parents who discriminate against their disabled children by locking them away in their houses for fear of shame.

Mwalubo described such act as a violation of their human rights which is punishable by law.

One of the beneficially of the wheel chair Maria Salima expressed gratitude to the organization for the timely gesture during this festive season.

She said the wheel chair will help her mobility a lot as now she will be able to go to school alone hence make her more independent at school and as well with friends.