The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), warned this week that HIV positive people on antiretroviral therapy (ART) in Karonga, will continue defaulting treatment, unless religious leaders in the district stop advising the patients to stop taking the life-prolonging treatment.

The Association bemoaned the increased cases of some faith leaders in Karonga, who are reportedly declaring HIV+ people to be free from the virus after praying for them, and who then request their faithfuls to stop taking treatment.

The national heath coordinator for EAM Howard Kasiya, sounded the warning during an interface meeting with over 50 religious leaders on Monday, and has since pleaded with the leaders to know their limits regarding the pandemic.

‘‘We have verified that some of the people that were on ART treatment in Karonga, have stopped after being prayed for, and others have died.’’

‘‘As such EAM has embarked on a sensitization campaign for the leaders in the district to know their limits, because our responsibility as faith leaders is to pray, and to leave the technical side of HIV to the medical personnel,’’ said Kasiya.

According to the national trainer for ART Charles Ngwira, having 18,199 HIV+ people who started treatment since 2005, Karonga has now an increased number of 5,137 people who have defaulted from the treatment.

Ngwira added that since 2005, Karonga has registered 22,897 HIV+ people, and those that are alive and are on ART treatment are 12,096.

Karonga district trails Nkhatabay on HIV prevalence rate; this is due to factors such as harmful cultural practices and cross border trading among others.