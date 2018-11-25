Early Signs of HIV in Men: What Symptoms Should You Look out For?

The mention of the word AIDS sends shivers across everyone’s spine. Although there is much more information about care now than there was a few years back, people are still scared about the disease. A visit to the test clinics is evidence enough that people worry about their condition. That relief on your face when the results turn negative is one to live for.

According to, tuko.co.ke, a positive result, unfortunately, may be disappointing and heartbreaking. However, it would be better if you are aware in advance so that you can begin taking the necessary medical steps and continue living your dreams. With the right information, you can still live your life, and achieve your ambitious goals by doting yourself to take care of your health. All in all, you can always get to know your status by looking out for several general signs.

Early Signs of HIV in Male: Common Signs to Look Out For

There are general signs of HIV on male individuals that should not be ignored when it comes to suspecting HIV infection. Here are some of the most common ones that should get you tested in case of any suspicions.

Fever

Fatigue and headache

Swollen lymph nodes, achy muscles, and joint pains

Skin rash

Nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting

Sore throat and dry cough

Night sweats

Signs of HIV in Men: Clear Signs of Infection

Early detection of the HIV is essential as you will begin the treatment process early. It is important to look out for specific general signs of HIV in a male individual. However, you need to understand that the symptoms of the virus manifest differently in different people. Research has shown that no two individuals will exhibit identical signs as the levels and severity will differ. Even so, the signs of HIV for males are generally manifest in the following three categories:

1. Acute illness

This is the stage where people who have contracted the virus go through flu-like symptoms. It may take about two to four weeks. During this stage, they may experience some common symptoms such as severe headaches, fever, and sore throat as well as body rash. Some of the less common symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, joint pain, muscle aches, genital and mouth ulcers, night sweats and nausea.

In case you experience these symptoms and are suspecting yourself, then visiting a testing center is the best thing to do.

2. Symptomatic period

This is referred to the replication stage. Here the virus multiplies inside the body. No real symptoms are seen at this stage. The virus, however, remains active even if someone does not literally fall sick. Transmitting the virus to someone else at this stage is easy.

A 3D model of the HIV virus

3. Advanced infection

This is the last stage often known as AIDS. At this stage, the body’s immune system is completely broken down, making a person easily susceptible to opportunistic diseases. The body, thus, fails to fight even the simplest conditions that it would have fought off easily. Most of the common signs of HIV infection in males at this stage include:

Nausea

Persistent diarrhea

Vomiting

Coughing and shortness of breath

Fever and recurring chills

Prolonged swelling lymph nodes

Neurological disorders accompanied by memory loss and confusion

Rapid weight loss

Before you begin looking for information on the early symptoms of HIV, you may have engaged in risky behavior that may lead to contracting the deadly virus. If this is the case, it may be important to just visit the nearest VCT and get the test done. It is even more prudent that you get tested if you have an active sexual life with casual partners.

Most importantly, HIV can be managed. If you discover that you are positive, do not lose hope or regret taking the test. Early testing translates to better care and prolonged quality life