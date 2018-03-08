NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-Earth tremor on early hours of Thursday hit some parts of Malawi’s southern region at the magnitude of 5.6-25km of NE of Nsanje district.

According to USGS Feed, the earth tremor was located 16.755’S35.434’E in the depth of 6.4km.

Hundreds of people have been terrified when the tremor also hit some districts including Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Chikwawa and Thyolo.

Malawi Geological Survey department confirmed it had recorded occurrences of tremors and continued to monitor the situation.

So far, there has been no immediate report of casualties or damages due to the tremor.

Earthquakes are the vibrations caused by rocks breaking under stress against an underground surface called a fault plane while a tremor is an involuntary movement of earth surface caused by stress in the underground rocks.

They are both signs of seismic movement within the earth. They are all destructive depending on the housing structure and scale of densities.