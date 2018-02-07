HAULIEN-(MaraviPost)-A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan 10 minutes before midnight on Tuesday, causing buildings to collapse in the city of Hualien, Taiwanese media outlets reported.

The 6.4-magnitude quake was recorded at 11:50 p.m. and was centered about 14 miles northeast of Hualien, a city of 110,000 on Taiwan’s east coast, the United States Geological Service reported.

There was no immediate confirmation of deaths or injuries.

“Armed forces & government agencies are responding,” Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, wrote on Twitter. “Relief measures are underway. Stay safe.”

Taiwan’s government said that at least seven buildings had partially collapsed or were left leaning at dangerous angles, including the Marshal Hotel, where three people were trapped.

Hualien Hospital was damaged, but no one was trapped inside, according to a statement from the Executive Yuan, Taiwan’s cabinet.

Taiwan is prone to earthquakes and has felt a few in recent days, including magnitude 5.3 and 6.1 quakes on Sunday. No one was killed in those quakes.

Tuesday was the second anniversary of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck northeast of Pingtung City in southern Taiwan, killing 117 people.