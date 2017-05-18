LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The deadly Ebola hemorrhagic fever, is reported to have killed three people, and there eleven cases that were registered at end of April, this year in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The development is instilling fear and anxiously amongst citizens in SADC’ members states, considering cross boarder boundaries they share.

This has prompted the Malawi government through Ministry of Health alerting general public of taking caution on any suspected case of the deadly disease.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, and made available to The Maravi Post, the Ministry of Health is advising Malawians to take of themselves and follow hygienic practices to keep Ebola out of the country’s borders.

The statement signed by Chief of Health Services, Charles Mwasambo, assures the public and not to panic of Ebola reports since the Malawi Government is putting all measures in place, to prevent any diseases outbreak in the country.

The Dr. Mwansambo said Government has already stepped up its surveillance mechanism to detect any possible occurrence of the disease, including the formation of a special task force to strategize and monitor the situation.

“The Ministry has already started to take stock of all required logistics and replenish wherever necessary. We have also resumed screening all people entering our borders for Ebola, and request everybody to cooperate with our port authorities and support the efforts,” reads the statement.

Mwasambo, therefore, appealed to the public to be on alert with any visitors or immigrants from other countries, where the diseases is currently occurring.

“Minimize the direct or close contact with infected patients, particularly with their bodily fluids. Animals found dead, should be handled with gloves and other appropriate protective clothing and buried promptly and safely,” advised Mwasamba.

According to the World Health Organization, (WHO), Ebola Haemorrhagic fever is a severe acute viral illness, often characterized by the sudden onset of fever, intense weakness, muscle pain, headache, and sore throat. This is followed by vomiting, diarrhea, rash, impaired kidney and liver function, and in some cases both internal and external bleeding.

Ebola was introduced into the human population through close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals.

In Africa, infection has been documented through the handling of infected chimpanzees, gorillas, fruit bats, monkeys, forest antelope and porcupines found ill or dead or in the rainforest.

Currently, there is no known treatment against the virus however, new drug therapies have shown promising results in laboratory studies.

Several vaccines are being tested, but it could take several years before any are available. But in the absence of effective treatment, and a human vaccine, raising awareness of the risk factors for Ebola infection, is the only way to reduce human infection and death.