Resident pastor for Blantyre Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Innocent Nyirenda, says Malawi is a place to be but needs the citizenry to embrace God and Jesus Christ.

Recently, Nyirenda has become one of the most influential pastors in Malawi as far as ECG is concerned, with his church in Blantyre—Malawi’s commercial capital—getting over 3000 congregants every Sunday.

He said: “Malawi is a fruitful country blessed by God. But because most of the people are not embracing God, we are all going haywire. We need God and Jesus Christ.”

Added Nyirenda: “We need to change for God already blessed us. As ECG we are already doing enough to pray for Malawi.”

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri during his prophetic tour called for togetherness in Malawi ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

But Nyirenda thinks that the tour reflected lots of dividends on the Malawian spiritual scenario.

“He is my spiritual father. And I know he is blessed. We thank God,” he said.