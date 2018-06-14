All roads for Christian youths across the world leads to Pretoria Showgrounds this Saturday as Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) International Youth Conference returns and headlined by US gospel star Jaclyn Carr.

According to a press statement made available Wednesday afternoon and signed by ECG publicist Ephraim Nyondo, the conference is one ECG major annual church events that brings together christian youths across the world to interact and share the word of God.

Nyondo said this year’s event—which ECG leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri will attend—promises fireworks as already tens of thousands of youths from difference branches across the world have always confirmed attendance.

“Right now we are already talking of about 25 000 youths who have confirmed attending. I am sure by Friday, the number will have doubled,” said Nyondo, “We are not necessary looking at the figures; rather the hunger that the youths have for the gospel, to sit down with each other and commit to the Lord.”

A lot of events have been scheduled for the day and, among others, include poetry, bible study, sports, drama, musical performance, inspiration speeches and testimonies. Headlining the event is the 21-year-old, multi-award winning US gospel Jaclyn Carr.

The conference is said to start at 9:30 hours (CAT) and it will air live on Prophetic Channel.