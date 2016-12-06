BLANTYRE—(MaraviPost)—Malawians on social media especially the detractors of the Malawian born but South Africa based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri are anxiously waiting to know the other side of the man of God after learning that some loyal servants of the prophet have been fired.

Major Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has fired his loyal servant public relations officer Kelvin Sulugwe, his personal aide Silvester Nkanda and some 14 other key administrative staff.

The Prophet announced these dismissals on Sunday at his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Pretoria showgrounds, South Africa.

Reacting to the dismissals, Malawians apparently critics of the Prophet’s teachings, have taken it as an advantage to know the other side of the famous man of God thinking that the fired staff will reveal the underground activities.

“Now it’s time for us to know the truth about Bushiri. Come home guys and tell the world what is going under the ground. Remember if you are God fearing people you will tell nothing but the truth. Remember not to lie to God else you will face what Hannania and Saphira faced,” wrote one of the social media members.

“There is still more under the tip of the iceberg in ECG. Watch the space,” Chambe commented.

But some people questioned Bushiri’s idea of announcing the dismissals on TV arguing that could be done privately.

“Why does the Man of God announce dismissals on TV? That is physical and psychological torture to the fired employees and their families. Why does the Man of God behave in this manner?” wondered Chimunth Chino.

Bushiri could not provide the details of the dismissal.

However, the Prophet justified the decision by underlining that even a President of a country dissolves an entire cabinet and hires new ministers.

He told the fully packed congregation that he will bring renewal in his team.

However, the Prophet underlined that the fired staff will remain his “sons”, promising to support them when they need his help.

“They remain my sons and will help them whenever they need my support. They will still get my support,” said Bushiri.

He further added he has given Christlike clarity to the fired staff why the action has been taken.

“Firing someone is one of the most difficult tasks of a leader. It is especially a challenge in a Christian organisation. But sometimes it is the right and courageous thing to do. Sometimes the greater danger is doing nothing,” he said.

On Sulugwe, his longtime PRO, the Prophet explained that he (Sulugwe) has not done anything wrong.

“Sulugwe is a professional who has done so much to develop ECG. I admire him and I shall always do and supporting him to start a new independent life. However, it is important to understand that he is not the only person who has been fired. There also 15 others. I just want to have a new team from 2017 that can continue from where these legends stopped,” he said.

Sulugwe confirmed being fired but declined to comment further.