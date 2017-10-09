Chairman for the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, this week expressed concern over reported cases of political violence rocking the country, especially when some constituencies and wards are scheduled to hold by-elections.

He said it is a pity to hear and read in the papers of political violence and at the same times bad actions by party followers.

“This is not Malawi. Malawians are well known as peace-loving people, hence are supposed really to show good examples. I therefore, condemn all bad and violent activities,” said Archbishop Msusa of Blantyre Archdiocese.

He challenged political party leaders in the country to come out and denounce all violent activities happening by their party followers.

“Malawi will not develop if we are disorganized and divided into party leadership,regional leadership and into tribal leadership. This is not Malawi. Let us get united,” he said.

Archbishop Msusa said elected leaders are for all Malawians, therefore they should strive to preach peace and at the same time encourage people to leave in harmony and that should first be demonstrated by them.

Recent media reports indicate that there has been running battles by party supporters who were clad in party attires and eventually marred Gonapamuhanya, a Tumbuka ceremony at Bolero in Rumphi.

Other reports indicate that the Lower Shire district of Nsanje,particularly in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency where a By-election will be held, seems to have fast turned into a political battlefield for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

By Prince Henderson