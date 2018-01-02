BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Economic Association of Malawi (ECAMA) President Henry Kachaje has attacked the executive director of the Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA), John Kapito for being silent in 2017 especially on things that affected Malawians as he has been doing before.

Kapito has always been critical of the ruling government including the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Peter Mutharika.

In 2017 Kapito went to bed with others speculating that he has been bought by the ruling DPP. This was witnessed when Kapito backed former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda in the maize-gate scandal.

Writing on his official facebook page Kachaje said: “2017: The year John Kapito was silenced.”

Reacting to this Kapito said: “We have over 18 000 000 Malawians aliyese Ali ndi pakamwa.”

Meanwhile Kachaje’s post has attracted debate on the social media with many Malawians mocking Kapito.