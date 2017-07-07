Understandably in the 31 years that Life President Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda ruled Malawi (1963-1994), numerous national symbols were embellished with the ruling Party’s colors. Any time the President moved from one place to the next, streets were lined with the Party colors – black red and green. Kamuzu’s portraits were all over the place, on every currency denomination.

Everything was either with Kamuzu or the MCP colors.That was fine; it was in the one-party system of Government.

In the run-up to Malawi attaining its democratic status, ‘our voices were loud and clear, en mass we expressed our weariness of the status quo of having party colors in our faces, portraits all over the place party flags lining the street.

We also voiced out against wearing the head of the leader on our material. Twenty years after the demise of the one-party system of government, it is disappointing to look at the blue cloth and head of President Mutharika on the commemoration cloth of a national event, our 53rd Independence Day Anniversary.

We are at pains to speak against the practice of the ruling Parties continual take over of our national emblems such as the traditional cloth worn by women and politicizing them.

During the Kamuzu era and one Party rule, was introduced these relics that are now national symbols. If readers will recall, the country caused the MCP in 1994 to change its Party colours (black, red and green) to just green. This was because the red, black, and green were the national colors of our national flag.

Historically, first Party in post-democratic Malawi to alter Malawi’ national symbols was the United Democratic Front (UDF). The Party color yellow was plastered on everything, including the Party cloth. While the UDF can be commended for bit having the head of its leader, but substituting Kamuzu’s head with the clasping hands, the UDF soon mended their ways and replaced the clasped hands with Muluzi’s head; they kept the yellow.

An attempt was made to even place Muluzi’s head on the country’s money.

The re-color Malawi with Party colors has continued in subsequent administration. UDF in power, everything repainted yellow. Enter Mutharika I, he changed from yellow to blue when he created his own party – Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), with blue aa the color and from everything yellow, Malawi’s theme color turned blue.

Two years of Malawi’s first woman President, Dr Joyce Banda, came the orange theme. Lastly Mutharika II, has returned Malawi back to blue.

Buildings, program and menu printouts etc., will be blue again.

This year, 23 years into our democracy, it is disheartening to hear Government defend through a cabinet official, the production of a blue cloth, complete with the Party leader, who happens to be President of Malawi.

There are 18 million Malawians; this means 18 million celebrants at the celebration table.

FACT: Not all 18 million Malawians are members of the DPP.

Why should democratic Malawi leadership cause all Malawians to have this cloth come in our celebrations space?

It would be a very creative Administration that would keep its eye on celebrating MALAWI53 instead of its win two years ago or perceived win in two years time.

Why can’t we just celebrate our national colors? Do we remember what they symbolized?

Maravi Post heretofore reminds Malawians: BLACK symbolizes the color of Malawians; RED reminds all Malawians of the blood she’s for Malawi to be free; and GREEN epitomizes the green fields from which our prosperity is secured – agriculture.

It would be great just to see a black, red, and green national celebration cloth, and perhaps completed by pictures of all five of our presidents.

Long live genuine democracy!