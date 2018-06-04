The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in two months ago, this year,launched the 2019 tripartite elections campaign season (to elect a president and vice, parliamentarians, and councilors). It is in robust full earnestness, with two main political parties having already held their conventions.

At the beginning of the campaign season, MEC Chair Justice Dr Jane Ansah, SC, reminded candidates, political parties, and supporters to refrain from personal castigations and attacks, and instead to focus their campaigning on discussions on issues that affect and are beneficial to their constituents.

Justice Ansah warned about the retrogressive nature of personal attacks during elections and she called for restraint in this area.

In February 2018, the MEC announced that Malawi’s 2019 tripartite elections budget is pegged at MK44 billion.

Ansah told the nation during its election calendar of events announcement that the Malawi government had already contributed US$9 million through the current national budget and that there is yet another commitment of US$4.5 million from development partners.

And for 44 bullion plus kwacha, we expect participants to “really restrain” themselves in what they say and what they do, in their bids to get elected or have their chosen candidates elected to political positions in these elections.

Maravi Post finds it reprehensible, and careless, the comments and sentiments that were expressed by officials of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), namely the party’s Secretary General Giselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha).

While Machacha on Saturday humiliated the husband of member of parliament Patricia Kaliati (she is a Chilima movement supporter), saying that he married a fool; the SG we find, went overboard in accusing former First Lady Madame Callista Mutharika as being the person that killed Malawi’s third President, Bingu wa Mutharika.

We find the accusations of one’s political opponents repugnant, a lack of goodwill player skills, and shows Malawi has not changed when it comes to behavior of curtain raiser statement made by party zealots.

In April, 2012, the nation was informed by SA medical examiners that the late president Bingu wa Mutharika died of cardiac arrest.

To have an official six years later categorically saying, without batting an eye, and without offering any proof, that the late president’s death was caused by the former First Lady, is a careless cheap lie, aimed at influencing the simple-minded Malawian voter.

It is furthermore a cheap ploy, that is reminiscent of similar careless comments made by Malawi Congress Party zealots in the 1993-94 campaigns.

These comments were made in front of the State President Arthur Peter Mutharika; he neither made comment or refuted their veracity.

Malawi has been a democracy for 24 years, we expect party zealots to learn from past mistakes; especially those made by politicians during the single party area, an era that was replete with many regrettable human right incidents.

During the swindle party era and as Kamuzu aspired to retain the seat he had held for 30 years, his supporters went overboard in the way they castigated their political opponents.

Many times words were uttered by party die-hards that were inflammatory, libelous, and childish. This was especially true of the party stewards from the ruling party side.

In 24 years, the political narrative has not change.

Maravi Post believes Malawi deserves better that the diatribe against the people that have come in open support of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

President Mutharika, a lawyer by profession, is fully aware and has said “Malawi is a free country, and everyone is free to support the person of their choice.”

It is a bitter and arrogant announcement for a party official to inform the president “Bwana, get angry when they talk badly about you. We are not going to let them go free. But because you restrain me, I would have finished them long ago.” (Translated from: Bwana akamakutukwanani, ife zimatiwawa. Ndipo athu amenewa ife sitisiyana nawo. Tithana nawo…. ndiye poti paja mumandiletsa, ndidakathana nawo kale kale).

We sadly note that after the DPP SG’s close to four minute acidic verbose, she credits Mutharika for being the only person that can develop Malawi.

Such acclaim was done in less than five seconds.

Maravi Post calls upon all political parties to sensitize their officials mandated with speaking at political rallies stay focused on their party’s mandate and what they will accomplish when elected to office.

Malawians are no longer baby democrats. Malawians know what democracy is. Malawians have matured. Malawians deserve more than the character bashing assassinations they are being fed at political rallies.

Long live genuine democracy!