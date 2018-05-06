The Maravi Post joins Malawi Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, in condemning the unfortunate and uncalled for scenes of violence and intimidation developing in this country.

These attacks culminated in the bizarre incidences where people took it upon themselves to try to bar the entry into the Parliament House of two Members Mrs Patricia Kaliati and Mr Noel Masangwi on Friday.

In addition to this, in their reaction, supposed supporters of Kaliati and Masangwi then made noise during the State President’s Opening Statement.

Both these are unfortunate and completely unacceptable.

While people have the right to hold opinions and express them, such freedom stops when it conflicts with another person’s freedom and rights. This was not the case on Friday.

In the case of the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, is protected by the Constitution and must be respected as all Members of Parliament know and must respect and observe at all times. As State President all lawmakers, which Parliamentarians are, must respect, protect, and preserve the President’s privileged right and earned honor to address the august House.

Additionally, the citizens of this land, who sent the Members to the House, through the vote, have a right to hear the President.

Making noise as the President speaks is rude, but it also shows that those Members forget they are being watched by the electorate who sent them there.

The Maravi Post takes umbrage with this and question’s the noise makers’ knowledge of the rules governing our country. They are Members in the House and should be knowledgeable of governing Parliamentary Procedures.

The Maravi Post applauds the Police who acted fast in saving all lives and dignity in these incidents that also included the setting ablaze of Mr Bon Kalindo’s car at his house. Indeed this act as the VP cites is an act of barbarism and has no place in modern Malawi.

The same applies to the vain attempts to prevent two sitting Members from entering the Parliament. In any democratic country, such attempts smack of dictatorial strains. They must end now.

Malawi’s 23-year old democracy must not be allowed to spiral into such levels of intolerance and abuse of freedom of speech and opinions.

As we cited above our rights, our freedoms stop where another person’s rights and freedoms begin. You cannot exercise your right, your freedom while abrogating the right and freedom of another person.

Long live genuine democracy!

The Maravi Post Editorial Team