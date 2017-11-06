As much as it might be denied, everyone is likely to have some kind of image in their minds of what Asian education is like. Most of this could be put down to film and TV representations or media analysis. Whether you picture the strict, unrelenting ‘straight A’ stereotype who spends countless hours essay writing and studying, or something entirely different. We’ve decided to take a look into what education is really like in Asia, and what western countries could take from it!

Talent or Hard Work?

If there’s one thing that Asia does differently than the UK or USA put together, it’s their belief that all students can achieve the same with enough hard work. Students in most Asian countries believe that their achievements are only made through hard work rather than any kind of inherent intelligence. This way of thinking within education can help to foster success within a student’s studies by encouraging them to work hard to do well. The argument for talent vs hard work is still open to debate, but in the end, hard work will always help a student to improve.

What Students Know

This isn’t so much about what the students know, but what they do with the information that they have. In westernised countries, education can focus quite heavily on simply taking in information, ready to regurgitate it when it comes to exam time. In Asia, however, students are no longer rewarded for what they know, but instead what they can do with that knowledge. Anyone can find out anything on Google, but what Google and other search engines lack is the human touch to transform that information from words on a page, into a useful piece of information that can be utilised in some way, shape or form.

The Appreciation for Teachers

The appreciation for teachers within the Asian education system is one of the most influential elements of a student’s education. Every East-Asian school system pays great attention to how they select their staff, and how they are trained. The quality of teachers is always prioritised over the size of a class when it comes to investments, and it’s not difficult to understand why. Without high-quality teachers, students are unlikely to get an equally high-quality level of education. Teachers are appreciated so much more than in some western countries. They are encouraged and supported, and improvements to performance and professional development are hard to ignore. After all, a stronger, better developed teacher can help bring about stronger educational practice which is the vital backbone to most student’s education.

Where they need to improve

Like every education system, Asian school systems do have plenty of room to improve. Some parts of Asia are better than others, and with only around 75% of students claiming they’ve been taught anything that could be useful to them in a job, there is still 25% of students who are feeling stranded after their education. Asia isn’t immune to typical student problems either. Stress from workloads, bullying and anxiety amongst peers and a lack of feeling of belonging are all things that Asian students face on a daily basis. Just like the rest of the world, school systems need to improve further to protect and enrich their students beyond just the base education they are provided.