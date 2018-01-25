LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A 2018 world university ranking has shown that no university in Malawi is among top 1,000 universities in the world.

According to Times Higher Education World Rankings 2018, among the countries in Africa that have universities in the top 1,000 are South Africa, Egypt, Uganda and Ghana.

The rankings were based on 13 calibrated performance indicators that provided comprehensive and balanced comparisons trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments.

This year’s list of the best universities in the world is led by two United Kingdom (UK) universities. University of Oxford has held on to number one spot for the second year running while the University of Cambridge has jumped from fourth to second place.

“Overall, European institutions occupy half of the top 200 places, with the Netherlands and Germany joining the UK as the most-represented countries. Italy, Spain and the Netherlands each have new number ones,” reads part of the overview.

According to Times Higher Education website, the top 1,000 list represents no more than five percent of the 20,000 higher education institutions in the world.

“The calculation of the rankings for 2018 has been subject to independent audit by professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), making these the only global university rankings to be subjected to full, independent scrutiny of this nature,” reads part of the overview on the Times Higher Education website.

Civil Society Education Coalition Executive Director, Benedicto Kondowe, described the situation as expected, saying tertiary education services in the country are in shambles.

“When ranking those universities, they look at issues of infrastructure, good learning materials, research as well as the outcome of the students.

“When you put all these into consideration, you see that Malawi is far from achieving this because of the attitude towards education standards in the country,” said Kondowe.