LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology says is committed to ensuring that disciplinary cases are speedily handled in order to avoid incurring losses and damages due delays.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka said on Wednesday at Golden Peacock hotel in the capital Lilongwe during the launch of the misconduct and disciplinary handbook aimed to promote teaching professionalism among teachers in the country.

Msaka said that the handbook has come in a right time saying that the cases of misconducts are arising among teachers in the country and there need to handle them with speed.

He pointed out that the handbook consist of 27 misconduct acts which is addressing issues of misconducts that rise among teachers and the issues includes cases of absenteeism, drunkenness and sexual relationships among teachers and pupils.

“My ministry is currently receiving high number of indiscipline cases which is happening among teachers in schools and the cases include; prolonged absenteeism of teachers and sexual relationships which is happening among teachers and students, hence the misconduct and disciplinary handbook has come in a right,” he said.

The minister added that his Ministry has more than 80,000 teachers and due to this large number of teachers some are taking advantage of engaging themselves in acts misconducts.

Msaka said that the handbook is first of its kind to be implemented in the Ministry hence the need for the stake holders to use it properly.

Msaka is therefore confident that the book is the best to help in solving and bring to end issues of misconducts and discipline among the government and private school teachers in the country.

He hopes that if the handbook would be used properly would help to improve education standards teaching professionalism in the country.

Chairperson of the Industrial Relations Court, Chimwemwe Kamowa said that the handbook is crucial to be used by officials in the Ministry to handle the cases of Misconducts and indiscipline cases among the teachers.

Kamowa observed that that the handbook would simplify the procedures for resolving cases of misconducts and disciplinary issues in teaching services in the country.

“The handbook is very significant because will guide the managers and administrators in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to tackle all misconducts and disciplinary issues involving teachers,” she explained.