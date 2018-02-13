MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Eastern vice President Bright Msaka over the weekend set political ambition in seeking mandate for Machinga Likwenu parliamentary seat ahead of 2019 elections.

Msaka who is also Education, Science and Technology Minister Bright pledged more development projects to the constituency when takes reigns of power.

This will be the Education Minister’s first attempt to become a parliamentarian after being a long lucrative career as a highly learned Lawyer, top civil servant and senior cabinet minister.

Msaka is expected to have a tough ride as Machinga Likwenu is considered as United Democratic Front (UDF) stronghold having been represented mostly by UDF lawmakers in the last 24 years of the democratic dispensation.

The current MP for the area Davie Lali for UDF is likely to be among Msaka’s main challengers.

But the DPP Eastern region VP is not intimidated with the yellow camp by assuring constituents with meaningful developments.

With the football Bonanza put over the weekended, youth for the area will be in the Msaka’s shoes for more trophies to keep them busy.

Constituents patronised football match between Magobo Stars and Jando Stars with Msaka’s promise to introduce a full trophy that will accommodate more teams and other sports disciplines like netball.

“I want to join hands with the people of this area in their efforts to realize their long deprived development. We need to build proper schools and bridges and pave good roads.

“This is the reason, I manged to have this bonanza for the youth of the area while waiting more trophies to make them busy. The importance of exercise and physical fitness to the human body cannot be overemphasized. The youths need to embrace this. After all, these sports activities will make them stay busy,” said Msaka.

If elected, Msaka brings with him his vast knowledge, experience and influence to the constituency, raising high expectations among voters.

He was Chief Secretary to the Government at the collapse of the late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s regime and before becoming Minister of Education.

Msaka also served the current administration as Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.