By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Edukans Malawi International organisation says is committed to reduce the illiteracy and unemployment levels which have persistently struck the country.

Edukans Country representative Limbani Nsapato told The Maravi Post in an interview on Monday that the newly established international body which is yet to be launched later this year, mainly focuses on empowering underprivileged children and youth in African developing countries such as Malawi, Ethiopia, Ghana and Kenya.

Nsapato explained that with a projected three-year budget of 2.25 million euros equalizing to MK1.96 billion.

Edukans thriveS to achieve several targets including providing youths with entrepreneurial skills so that they can create their own jobs.

“Edukans response in Malawi is focused in three priority areas of impact; quality education, skills and jobs, and gender and sexual reproduction health and rights.

“We are concerned that in Malawi, many children, especially the marginalized and vulnerable ones such as girls and disabled children are denied access to quality education, and thus are denied of a brighter future,”said Nsapato.

Educajans’ Member of the Board of Trustees, Lindirabe Mazinyane added that the organization has collaborated with funding agencies like TEVETA and the Ministry of Education to achieve their goals of making sure that many youth are transformed to be self-reliant.

Recently, Edukans has secured 1.5 million euros from European Union (EU) and Master Card Foundation, to implement its projects in 26 Community Day Secondary Schools in the country with higher percentage

focus on girls’ education.

In its three-year strategic plan, Edukans has planned to provide quality education to 211,400 children, impart innovative skills to 634 youths and promote gender balance.