Contributor Cornelius Wa Mapira

Opposition parties in the ongoing Presidential Elections results disputes case are feeling the heat of Attorney General’s involvement in the and are campaign for his resignation.

UTM and MCP lawyers said Kaphale has paralyzed their case with his vast experience in the field. Kaphale’s cross examination of first petitioner of the case Saulos Chilima has weakened their case and are in dilemma of the case direction.

UTM and MCP legal teams are therefore using private lawyers to question his credibility presenting MEC in the case.

Speaking to local media Kaphale said he will continue to represent MEC because he is following Electoral Commission Act which gives him mandate to do so. He also gave a reference to Kenya elections of 2017.

The Attorney General has advised his opponents in the case to brace for difficult times in court as he is ready to fight them and prove his Client’s innocence.

The Electoral Commission Act provides that the commission can either use private legal practitioners to represent it or the Attorney General.