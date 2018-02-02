By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) has embarked on a tree planting exercise as one way of preserving water in Shire river for power generation.

Speaking during the tree planting launch on Tuesday at Chibwana Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsanama in Machinga District, Egenco Board Member Mary Nkando said planting trees along Shire river will help the company generate the required electricity to supply to the country.

“The tree planting exercise is very significant to our company. Currently we are generating 65 percent out of the 95 percent hydroelectricity that the country requires. Deforestation is one of the factors that has contributed to dry spells that have affected the company’s power generation process due to low water levels in Shire river hence the need to conserve water through vegetation restoration along the river.

“I therefore urge local leaders to take ownership of the planted trees in their respective areas and make sure that the trees are protected and well taken care of,” she said.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Sitola welcomed the tree planting project saying it is a positive development towards preservation of environment.

I am very passionate about environment and the planted trees will make a difference in as far as environment issues are concerned in the district, Chief Sitola said.

Egenco is expected to plant one million and six hundred trees in the 2017/18 tree planting season alone and that it will stretch the tree planting exercise to all other areas that are within Shire river shores.