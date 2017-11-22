By Precious Mtuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) in partnership with United Purpose Organization (UPO) on Tuesday donated energy saving stove to the people in Chipamba Village in Machinga as one way of curbing deforestation.

Egenco has therefore distributed 300 energy saving stoves.

Speaking after the handover ceremony Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Egenco William Liabunya said the initiative of energy saving stove ‘Chitetezo Mbaula’ will help in managing the environment as the Chitetezo mbaula does not need much firewood when using.

He said with this initiative they believe that trees that were carelessly being cut down before grown will be surviving.

Liabunya said the organization welcoms the development from united purpose since it will help the community themselves and Egenco.

The Egenco CEO added that the root cause of the company not to produce enough power its because of environmental degradation.

Liabunya pointed out that this development will help in as far as environment is concerned.

In his remarks, United Purpose Programme Manager Lloyd Archer said that they thought it wise to help the people in Machinga as it is one of their role in improving energy access for rural communities.

Archer said that this will help as people will not carelessly cut down trees that will help Egenco in some ways.

He pointed out that this is one quick way of strategies that can help in producing power as environment will be conserved.

District Commissioner for Machinga Bester Mandele said this is a good development as it will ease the careless cutting down of trees in the district.

Mandele said with these Stoves communities will help in conserving the environment.

He was quick to say that in Machinga they are doing other initiatives to make sure that cutting down of trees carelessly stops.

Attachments area