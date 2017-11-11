Rachel Sibande, a Malawian girl has become one of the 13 youths awarded by Egyptian President for their remarkable contributions to society at the end of the World Youth Forum which was attended by 15 Heads of States, 3200 delegates from 113 countries in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

Sibande picked up the award at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

“There are so many young people in the world and to be recognised is encouraging,” Sibande told Malawi News Agency in an exclusive interview.

“This a call for me for more action and stimulate among young across the world. Lets keep creating in our societies however little it may seem, the future is bright for the youths, it may take time but we will get there.

At the opening of forum on November 4, Sibande and 12 year old tech sensation Panashe Jere grabbed the headlines after sharing her story on how she has technological innovation to bring change in Malawi.

Sibande told the forum, attended by Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, over 15 Heads of States or representatives and about 4000 youths from across the world, that youths’ technological skills need to be nurtured to make the entrepreneurs.

“We must create a generation that can transcend from consumers to tech creators, from job seekers to job creators,” she said.

Sibande then invited to the stage one of MHub’s success stories, Panashe Jere who at 12 years is already known the likes of Facebook Mark Zukerberg for his coding skills.

Panashe said he dreams of being the next Albert Einstein as President Sisi and the crowd rose up to applaud the little genius from the Warm Heart of Africa.

The idea of the World Youth Forum was conceived by President Sisi with the aim of bridging the gap between decision makers and the youth.

Deliberations at the forum are focused on peace, development and creativity with the hash tag #WeNeedToTalk.

Malawi is being represented by four people from backgrounds of leadership, entrepreneurship, technology and media.

Also at the meeting was Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani IV and Malawi News Agency (Mana) journalist Roy Nkosi among others