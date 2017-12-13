LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ekwendeni quarry breaker, Bless Jere of Mzimba on Wednesday became the first millionaire after emerging the lucky winner following the weekly draw in Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

Jere did believe when Airtel Malawi official Masiye Mazaza called him with the good news which will likely to change his life for the better.

Another surprise call was also made to Deverius Mwinimadzi, Area 22 Tyre seller when he was told that he won MK200, 000 daily draws.

Both Jere and Mwinimadzi lauded Airtel for the promotion saying their lives will never be same hence encouraging customers to patronise the promotion.

“One million kwacha is enough for me to do better in my quarry business. I will plan properly with this money. Therefore, I am encouraging other Airtel customer to patronise the promotion,” lauded Jere.

Emmanuel Kasambala, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director told news conference in the capital Lilongwe after the draw that KUUFIRA SUMMER BONANZA strives to change people’s lives for the better

Kasambala said the company will continue providing exciting products to customers to value their monies.

The country’s leading Smartphone and network provider Airtel Malawi early this month excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by topping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.